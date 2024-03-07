At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, the sight of Bollywood's three Khans—Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman—dancing together on stage thrilled the guests. However, the mood shifted immediately when SRK invited Ram Charan to join for the 'Naatu Naatu' step. He randomly started speaking gibberish in Tamil and ended with 'idli Ram Charan.' The video sparked criticism and discussions on cultural sensitivity within the Hindi film industry, reflecting the challenges in accurately representing and respecting the diverse cultures of India.

Ram Charan's makeup artist Zeba Haasan has reportedly walked out of the event after this remark. The internet seems to be divided over the issue with some claiming it as a 'joke' while others blaming the insulting culture of the Hindi entertainment industry as the key reason for such behaviours. Now there has been a war of words started between idli and chole bature creating a South vs North rift.

Bollywood has faced criticism over its portrayal of various communities, including the stereotypical depiction of South Indians, which has sparked discussions on the need for more nuanced and respectful representation in Indian cinema. Attempts to inject humour into films sometimes lean on stereotypes, particularly with the generalized label "Madrasi," used inaccurately for people from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. A notable instance is the 1986 hit Padosan, where Mehmood's portrayal of a Carnatic music teacher exemplifies this trend, reflecting broader issues of cultural representation in cinema.

However, SRK's jokes on South Indians are nothing new. The actor faced criticism for his role as a Tamil Brahmin Shekhar Subramanium in Ra One. He was widely criticized for perpetuating clichés through accent, mannerisms, and cultural references, which some viewers found to be oversimplified and disrespectful. In Chennai Express, the song "Lungi Dance" was meant to celebrate South Indian culture but ended up reinforcing stereotypes, particularly with its generalized portrayal. Bollywood often mixes up various cultural references without much distinction. Critics argue for more authentic and respectful portrayals of all Indian cultures, emphasizing the importance of cultural sensitivity and the need to avoid stereotypes. These discussions highlight the ongoing conversation about representation in Indian cinema, underscoring the need for Bollywood to embrace India's rich cultural diversity in a more thoughtful and inclusive manner.

For an average Bollywood filmmaker, the distinction between Tamil and Malayalam seems to be rocket science, clearly illustrating the broader issue of oversimplification and stereotyping of diverse cultures within the Indian film industry.