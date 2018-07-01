In the last episode of 'The Bachelorette,' Becca and her boys had a major showdown in the city of Las Vegas. Becca dumped David at the desert—leaving for a one-on-one date with Jordan who eventually got eliminated at the end. During the rose ceremony, Garrett, Jason, Wills, Lincoln, Leo, Connor, and Chris got the roses with John leaving the exit door.

For the next episode, the team will be heading to Virginia for next round of dates. The men will take part in a quiz at the Virginia State Capitol before followed by 'Beccalection,' a debate show where each man will get time to prove his worthiness.

In the latest promo, ABC has teased fans that will debate will lead to an "ugly showdown between two bachelors." However, the names are kept under wraps although Reality Steve has hinted it as Chris and Lincoln. The article said, "They both body shamed each other. Lincoln told Chris Becca would only be into him if she were lesbian because of Chris' girly body. Called him a woman, said he needed a tampon, and also called him a fat f**k."

Meanwhile, Becca will get her one-on-one date with Jason. The official synopsis states, "Becca Kufrin takes Jason on a one-on-one date where she arranges to have some of his best friends come out to meet them. As they get to know each other better, Becca and Jason's connection seems to be growing."

The couple will go on a museum tour followed by private dinner where Jason will open up about his painful past. Becca too will surprise Jason by inviting his friends. Leo will get the second date of the week and the couple will take an aerial tour of the state, eat oysters with Leo and attend Morgan Evans' concert. While the makers have already revealed that one contestant will risk it all to express his love for Becca, there are reports that Chris, Lincoln, and Connor will face the axe this week.

Watch out this space for the all the exciting twists and turns on the show. "The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.