Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty have been going strong on Bachelor in Paradise but the power couple came to a rocky road on Monday night's episode. Demi confronted Kristian about getting "flirty" with other women.

While she raised concerns, Demi also worried that Kristian's actions may have stemmed from her own aversion to PDA.

"Kristian is just flirty with girls, and it sucks. I hate seeing it! I feel like she's more interested in them than me. It's just getting to me. Like, I can't... I can't watch it. I don't want to see that," Demi told the camera during the episode. Shots of Kristian getting close with Katie, Tayshia and Kristina were also seen during Monday's episode.

"I don't know if maybe she's lacking physical touch from me, and so she's going to get it from somewhere else, but I don't think that that's fair," Demi continued to say as she revealed her insecurity. "It has everything to do with me not being comfortable with being gay around people."

However, Kristian assured Demi that she was enough as is and that she had nothing to worry.

"I'm so physical with all of my friends," Kristian explained. "It's just, I don't see it as flirting in my eyes because here's no flirt intention behind whoever I touched today or whatever bothered you today."

During an interview with ET last month, Demi said that not everything would be "puppies and rainbows" with her and Kristian. "We have struggles and lots of tears," she shared.

While Demi and Kristian tried to overcome a hurdle, Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman couldn't resolve their issues.

"I have allowed myself to think about Kristina as being the mother of my children and as being my wife," Blake said in an on-camera interview. "There's something undeniable between us. We can't deny each other anymore. We can't deny the feelings that we have."

Blake wanted to reconnect with Kristina and made their own date card. However, by the end of the night, things did not go well with the two. Following this, Kristina announced that she was leaving the show. Blake said the same thing to Clay Harbor, "Paradise just isn't for me."