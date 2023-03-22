Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari recently took to Instagram and dropped some photos where she was seen chilling in the pool with her 6-year-old son Reyaansh. The super mom, however, got massively trolled online for wearing revealing clothes in front of her little son.

Shweta captioned the post as "day out!". The photos showed the actress donning a pink-hued bikini as she enjoyed the day off in the pool. The mother-son duo looked extremely happy, chilling and playing in the pool. But it seems the happiness didn't go down well with the netizens.

"Shweta jee kuch to shrm karo"

One user wrote, "Baal bache bade ho gye hai Shweta jee kuch to shrm kro apni body dikha rahi ho galat baat hai beti ko bhi samjhao wo bhi gandi pic post krti hai (You have big kids, have some shame. You are showing off your body, this is not right. Ask your daughter as well not to do such things)."

Another comment read, "Bache ke samne aise kapre, shame on you (You are wearing such clothes in front of your son, shame on you)."

However, there were many fans who came in support of Shweta and debated that she's not a bad influence on her kids.

Shweta kisses son on lips

However, this is not the first time. Earlier, the actress had faced backlash for kissing her son Reyaansh on the lips. Reyaansh is Shweta Tiwari's son from her estranged second husband Abhinav Kohli with whom she got separated in 2019. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari, who featured in Bijli song along with Harry Sandhu.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen in the daily soap Main Hoon Aparajita with Manav Gohil. Before that, she was seen in the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', hosted by Rohit Shetty.