Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and post her red carpet visit, the actress travelled to Dubai with her friends and enjoyed the weekend by chilling in the United Arab Emirates City.

On Sunday, December 4, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress took to her social media handle to share a series of photos along with videos to reveal that she spent the weekend unwinding in Dubai.

PC shares glimpses from her Dubai weekend

The 'Citadel' star shared pictures and videos and captioned the post, "Weekend vibes [heart-eye and star-eye emojis]." While the first picture of the series showed Priyanka reliving the memories of her films 'Dostana' and 'Baywatch' in a bright sunshine yellow swimsuit as she lay on the floor of the boat, the second one showed the actress wearing a casual white and pink outfit with a drink in her hand.

The 'Mary Kom' actress also posed with her friend on the boat and posted a video of herself enjoying a ride on a water scooter. Soon after the post was shared, her fans started commenting on the photos. One of the netizens said, "She's back and slaying", while another write, "Bach ke rehna kahi peeche se shark na aa jaye (Be careful so that a shark doesn't attack you from the back)". A third user said, "Gorgeous".

On the work front

Earlier, the actress turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival as she oozed oomph in her shimmering beige gown. On the second day, Priyanka Chopra donned a yellow satin gown and wore a statement neckpiece.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film 'Matrix 4'. She will be next seen in Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel'. Apart from that, she also has two other films lined up 'Ending Things' and 'Love Again'. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Zoya Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.