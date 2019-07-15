The popular expression, "Use a picture. It's worth 1,000 words," has been around for over a century. When Arthur Brisbane's famous words appeared in Syracuse's Post-Standard in 1911, he had no idea that these words would spark an evolution in the way people interact with media; a trend that social media patrons everywhere now hold as the standard for driving engagement.

For Bella Alexa, not only is a picture worth 1,000 words, it's also worth tens of thousands of likes. This 18-month-old posh and popular tyke has social media users worldwide in frenzy, averaging just over 10,000 likes each post. From her fashion, to her toys, and even her charming smile, people from all corners of the world seem to take a natural liking to this toddler.

Her social media "bellatheceo" on Instagram following has become so popular that a simple photo of her teething on a Bulgari baby purse generated nearly 5,000 comments; all of them evidence of her adoring connection to tens of thousands of followers. By the time she was 381 days old, she had already managed to generate more than 100k followers.

Baby Bella doesn't play the following game either. She has generated more followers during her first year of life than most users have generated since 2010, when Instagram began. She only follows 80+ people and she has 296,000 followers, a staggering ratio of 3700 followers to 1. At that rate, by the time Baby Bella reaches 1million followers on Instagram, she will only be following 270 users.

What truly makes Bella unique from other baby celebs is that she has no parental endorsements. Neither of her parents actively promote her page, making her following and interactions truly organic.

For many adults, Instagram has become a place of business. Patrons worldwide use the platform to create marketing campaigns, promote events, develop new relationships with customers, and even advertise their success stories. For Bella Alexa, Instagram has become an extension of her Play Pen, gaining new followers weekly as she continues to explore the basic words of world.