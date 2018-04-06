Branded clothes from yoga guru-turned-tycoon Baba Ramdev's Patanjali brand is coming soon to an apparel shop near you. After food, cosmetics, and medicines the Patanjali group is ready to raid the next huge consumer market, garment manufacturing.

Baba Ramdev on Friday announced that Patanjali would enter into garment manufacturing business by next year.

"People are asking me when you are launching jeans of your company in the market. So, we have decided to launch garment products, including ethnic wear, catering to kids, men and women next year," Baba Ram Dev told news agency PTI during the ongoing 'Goa Fest 2018' organized by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). It will also launch garments for sports and yoga, he added.

In 2017, he had announced plans to enter into garment manufacturing with a 'swadeshi' line of clothing. Baba Ramdev, who has been featuring in all Patanjali advertisement campaign, said that the decision to not have celebrity faces in the Patanjali advertisements is saving a lot of money for the company.

"I get on to the camera and campaign for my brand. We have an emotional connect with the people. That is how despite not having big faces in our advertisement campaign, our brand was accepted by the people," he told PTI.

Baba Ramdev established the Patanjali Ayurved Limited in 2006 along with Acharya Balkrishna, the managing director of Patanjali Ayurved. Ramdev himself plays the role of product evangelist, chairman and brand ambassador for the FMCG Company.

The firm started its operations with medicines, personal care, and food products, but now offers a wide range of products including instant noodles, cosmetics, and baby products.

Today, Patanjali is one of the fastest-growing companies in India and has climbed to the 19th place this year on Forbes magazine's Annual India Rich List from the 45th place last year.