After Pakistans former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accepted that 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were from Pakistan, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that said that the time has come for India to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir from Pakistan and amp;rsquo;s possession of the neighboring country and help Balochistan to attain freedom. He has also advised them to give up on harboring terrorism.
Baba Ramdev fires back after Nawaz Sharif remark, says freeing PoK only solution
May 13, 2018 14:33 IST
