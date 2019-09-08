Baba Bhaskar, one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, was made captain this week after the conclusion of the latest task. After the declaration of his captaincy, he announced certain rules that the contestants will have to follow during his tenure.

While he is known to be entertaining and fun to be around, his new rules appear anything but. Baba Bhaskar has asked the ladies in the house to not wear short-pants and tight-shorts during his captaincy. He mentioned Punarnavi Bhupalam's name especially. We are not sure if the other contestants are happy with this move.

Baba Bhaskar tried being funny while declaring the rules and asked the inmates to sleep whenever they wish, but asked them to wake up when dogs (Bigg Boss' warning) bark. He also asked them to speak in English if they have the guts.

He appointed Sreemukhi his personal assistant and asked her to not be loud. Well, this is going to be a big task for Sreemukhi, we think.

We are all waiting to know what does our host Nagarjuna Akkineni has to say about this.