Baahubali fame Prabhas, who's prepping for his next release with Pooja Hegde, has adopted 1650 acres of reserve forest land in Khazipally urban block and donated Rs 2 crore for the development of the eco-park on Monday. The superstar took this initiative in the memory of his late father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju.

In this green initiative, he was joined by Telangana MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and a few public representatives. Prabhas laid the foundation stone for the construction of the eco-park. Sharing this news on social media, Prabhas posted the video talking about his green initiative how the world would be a better place with greenery around us.

He wrote, "I've taken the initiative to adopt and develop 1650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest Block near Hyderabad. Having always been a nature lover, I believe this would create an additional lung space for the city. "

Watch the video, here:

Prabhas in Green India Challenge

A few months back, Saaho fame took part in the Green India Challenge where he pledged to adopt 1,000 acres of reserve forest under the guidance of Telangana MP Santosh. He said, "I am inspired by the Keera forest development initiative of Santosh Kumar where he adopted the forest. His philosophy and his polite manner of execution have impressed me a lot." Prabhas has been constantly supporting green life and has been encouraging the fans to do the same.

On the work front, the Baahubali fame Prabhas was last seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. He is all prepped up for his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' with Pooja Hegde in October 2020. Radhe Shyam is an Indian drama movie, set in the backdrop of Paris.

Prabhas will be reportedly seen in the role of a fortune teller in the movie. Apart from this, Prabhas is also doing a Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi drama starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead and Om Raut's 3D action film 'Adipurush'.