Ramya Krishnan, who was recently seen in the movies like Baahubali series and Hello, will be playing an interesting role in upcoming film Super Deluxe, which has Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Fahadh Faasil in the leads.

According to director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Ramya Krishnan will be seen as a porn star in a movie titled Mallu Cut within Super Deluxe. The name of her character is said to be Leela. The director had first approached Nadhiya, but she could not take up the project for some reasons.

This is for the first time that Ramya Krishnan is playing such role. "Ramya was very cool, and she probably felt that she was pushing herself out of her comfort zone," the director is quoted as saying by The Scroll.

Super Deluxe has already drawn the viewers' attention with Vijay Sethupathi's role of a transwoman. Whereas Samantha and Fahadh Faasil play a couple, who is struggling to dispose a dead body.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja has written and directed the movie which has cinematography by PC Sreeram, PS Vinod and Nirav Shah. Sathyaraj Natarajan has edited the flick.

The story unfolds in 24 hours, predominantly in Chennai. Myskin, Gayathrie, Bagavathi Perumal and others are in the cast in the anthology.