Anushka Shetty has written a meaningful message on the humanity and staying united in a time when the world is having a battle against Coronavirus aka Covid-19. In the message, she has thanked everyone who are protecting the people's lives.

Anushka's Message

The Baahubali actress wrote, "Divided we feeel divided we stay but united we stand .... A whole new outlook to life all that was learned to be unlearned ... a whole new perspective .. all that felt like impossible is possible and all the possibilities vanished ... as we take a moment to breathe ,a moment to truly see ...we realise even though we are divided by time , geographical barriers we all stand with each other with love and prayers in our hearts Love prayers and gratitude to those Out there known and unknown ...[sic]"

Contuining further, the actress posted, "To every single person out there working towards protecting us,taking care of us praying for us and helping us recover ....No word or deed would stand big enough to convey our gratitude to all of them. But For when we come out of this we pray to value and realise that every single one of us have our role to play, play for each other at different space and time none superior none inferior just a role we have as humans towards humanity as humanity towards our planet. [sic]"

Her message over Coronavirus is winning the hearts of the netizens and fans. So far, her post has garnered over 65,000 likes.

Anushka's Next Film

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty is working on her bilingual film, Nishabdham. She has paired up with Madhavan in Hemant Madhukar-directorial flick. Anjali, Shalini Pandey and others are part of the cast. Apart from this film, the 38-year old has been in talks with a few filmmakers, but nothing has been finalised, yet.