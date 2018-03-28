Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are having a busy time promoting their film Baaghi 2 together. Amidst all these promotions, rumors of their relationship have also been grabbing some attention, making everyone even more curious about the movie. So, will the movie live up to its expectations?

Baaghi was a hit, and the hype around Baaghi 2 is even higher. With just a couple of days remaining before its release, people are already excited about the film. The excitement about the movie can be seen on social media by the audience.

The advance ticket booking for Baaghi 2 started Sunday, and it has been getting a positive response from the audience.

"The advance booking response of Baaghi 2 is outstanding across all multiplexes. Promos of the film are looking very promising as well. Viewers have been waiting for an out-and-out action adventure for quite some time. We are expecting very good numbers this holiday weekend and hoping the movie will get in good footfalls across all multiplexes and a great start to the new financial year." Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of a theatre chain, told Mumbai Mirror.

Baaghi had collected Rs 11.94 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. Considering the hype around the second installment, Baaghi 2 is likely to witness much better earning than the first film.

According to early estimates, Baaghi 2 will collect Rs 15 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on Day 1.

Baaghi had the highest opening among all Tiger Shroff films. His other releases and their first-day box office collection in India are as follows:

Film Opening-day collection Heropanti Rs 6.63 crore Munna Michael Rs 6.65 crore A Flying Jat Rs 7.10 crore

Hence, if Baaghi 2 breaks the first-day collection record of Baaghi, it will become Tiger's highest opening-day grosser.