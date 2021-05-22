Tollywood celebrities have mourned the death of noted publicist and producer BA Raju, who passed and away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, 21 May. He was aged 57 and survived by two sons – Shiva Kumar and Arun Kumar.

His son Shiva Kumar announced the news of his father's death on Twitter and wrote, "With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest.

May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A "Raju" Forever because You are a "SUPERHIT" in Our Hearts.[sic]"

Who Was BA Raju?

BA Raju managed publicist of most of the big names of Tollywood that includes Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, and Nandamuri Balakrishna. As PRO, he had worked in over 150 Telugu movies.

Apart from publicity works, BA Raju had produced a few movies like Premalo Pavani KalyanPremikulu, Lovely, Chantigadu, and Vaisakham.

Celebs Condole BA Raju's Death

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Junior NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and many other celebs have mourned the death of BA Raju, who was popularly known as Superhit Raju.

Rahul Ravindran: So sorry for your loss brother. I don't know what to say. He was such a lovely man. Always had a ready smile and a kind word for everyone. Stay strong. RIP

Prabhas: Shocked by the sudden demise of senior journalist and PRO BA Raju garu, who was nothing short of a family member to me. I worked with him on many films through my career and will forever cherish the experience.

This is a huge loss to TFI. My prayers are with the family. Rest in peace Raju garu...

Vishal: Devastated & Shattered !!

#BARajuGaaru was a Dear Friend, a Brother & a true Well Wisher who encouraged me all through my Career & has been with me through thick & thin

Will take a long time to get over this loss, Will Miss him to the Core....

#RIPBARajuGaaru

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of B.A.Raju garu. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family.Folded handsFolded hands

rajamouli ss: Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled.

You'll be missed.

Rest in peace.

Nagarjuna Akkineni: Well wisher and a dear friend of mine for 37 years.. ...RIP dear BA Raju Garu !! @baraju_SuperHit We will miss you ..The Telugu film industry will miss you!!Folded hands

Jr NTR: The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO,he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I've known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss.Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu Folded hands

DEVI SRI PRASAD: Totally shocked to hear this :((

He spoke to me 2 days bak..Such a Lovely affectionate Human..

Always had been a great support since the beginning of my careerFolded handsMultiple musical notesRed heart

You will always be remembered for ur Legendary work dear Raju Garu @baraju_SuperHit

Folded handsRed heart

#RipBaRajuGaru BouquetRed heartFolded hands

Venkatesh Daggubati: I'm at a loss for words BA Raju Gaaru! I've known him since my first film and he's always been such a warm and kind hearted person

His presence will be missed! RIP

Kajal Aggarwal: Extremely sad to hear of

@baraju_SuperHit garu's demise. Loss to our industry. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti Folded hands #RipBaRajuGaru

Rakul Singh: Woke up to such a terrible terrible news ! BA Raju Garu you will be missed . He has been a PRO for so many films of mine. He was an extremely warm person and always had a smile on his face. Huge loss to TFI . May your soul RIP. Strength to the family . Broken heart

Sai Dharam Tej: Deeply saddened by the untimely death of #baraju Garu may his soul rest in peace... Om Shanti

Rathnavelu ISC: My heart aches to hear this news. ..Lost a senior Journalist a wonderful human who has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. We will miss you for ever @baraju_SuperHit Garu ! May you rest in peace BouquetOm Shanthi Folded hands

Ram Charan: Rest In Peace Raju Garu.

My deepest condolences to his family & friends.

@baraju_SuperHit

Tamannaah Bhatia: Very rarely in life you come across someone who is always spreading positive energies and encouraging you with their words.

#BARaju Garu was one of those. Gone too soon! Condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir Folded hands