Hours after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan courted controversy for his sexist jibes against BJP parliamentarian Rama Devi, BJP leader Aftab Advani called for chopping off Khan's head for his misogynistic remarks.

Clarifying on his statement, the SP leader, who is often embroiled in controversies for making outrageous remarks, said: "You are my sister, bahut pyari behen (very sweet sister). I have had a long political career, it is not possible for me to say anything bad. If there is a single unparliamentary word in what I said, then I declare my resignation from parliament."

However, Rama Devi said, "This is not the way to speak to a woman. Expunge your remarks."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Aftab Advani said, "Azam Khan's comment on woman MP Rama Devi is condemnable. We strongly condemn it and want to request the government of India that his head should be chopped off and left hanging from the door of Parliament..so that people like Azam Khan such as Asaduddin Owaisi who are there should know that what happens to those who insult women."

"Insult to women should not be tolerated now. First, it was Jaya Prada, and now he has made lewd comments on the MP. This is condemnable. (bahut behuda bayan hai) I have earlier said this too that this old man has gone mad (ye budhha pagal ho chuka hai). It is necessary to kill him like a mad dog. He has become harmful to our country," Aftab said.

Aftab also alleged that Azam Khan is creating a bad atmosphere in the country. "He is creating a bad atmosphere in the country. Women have to face insults due to him. Day by day, there is a downfall in the respect for women due to comments made by him which is not good for the country," he said.

The incident happened as the House was debating on the government's bill to ban instant triple talaq. The Lok Sabha erupted with demands for Azam Khan's apology even as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav grinned and came to Khan's defence and said the ruling BJP was the most "indecent" party in terms of the language they use in Parliament.

Earlier, the former state Cabinet minister Khan made several controversial statements. Once he said Jaya Prada wears khaki underwear, which was a reference to her alleged affiliation with the RSS.

The senior SP leader also said that Muslims in the country are being punished for their decision to not go migrate to Pakistan after the partition in 1947.