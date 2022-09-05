A day after addressing his first public meeting, former Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad has decided to start a mass contact programme before announcing the name of his new political party.

On Sunday, Azad addressed his public gathering after snapping over 50 years-long relations with the Congress Party. He selected Jammu as the venue to address his first public meeting as a huge number of Congress leaders from Jammu have resigned from the post in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Sources said that Azad has decided to start a mass contact programme to reach out to the people to get a response from the grassroots level. "The mass-contact programme will start from Doda district of J&K, which is the home district of the veteran politician", sources said, adding, "first of all Azad will strengthen his base in Chenab region, comprising Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts".

"We are on the job to prepare the two weeks itinerary of Azad's mass contact programme in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir", a loyalist of Azad said and added that next week, Azad is likely to visit Kashmir Valley to mobilize his supporters.

Before quitting Congress, Azad completed first phase of his public reach-out programme

Much before resigning from the primary membership of the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad has completed the first phase of his mass contact programme. From November to December 2021, Azad had covered all regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir. During the first phase of his mass-contact programme, Azad had successfully mobilized his supporters and loyalists in Congress.

His mass-contact programme was started with a Diwali Milan function at Jammu in the first week of November, 2021. In this non-political function, Azad had invited leaders of all political parties and social organizations to start interacting with people of all shades of society.

Azad claimed that he started this programme only to revive political activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several delegations meet Azad, extend support

Several delegations visited Azad at his residence in Jammu and extended their support to him.

The delegations comprising large number of people from the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and Chenab valley including Doda, Bhalessa, Khara, Batyas, Chilly and Gandoh, Kishtwar, and Banihal visited Azad at his residence.

Addressing his first public meeting after returning from Delhi on Sunday, Azad had said that he is staying for four days in Jammu to meet delegations from different parts of the region before visiting Doda, Kishtwar, and Kashmir.

The process of interactions started this morning with various delegations visiting Azad and extending their support to him. The process of interactions will continue till Wednesday.