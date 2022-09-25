Former Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to announce the name of his new political party during the Navratras. Azad had declared on September 11 that he would announce the name of his new political party within 10 days but the announcement missed the deadline.

"I am inviting the media on Monday before the launch of the party. I am here to meet workers and leaders," Azad told reporters in an interaction at his residence here upon his arrival from Delhi.

A former minister and close aide of Ghulam Nabi Azad told International Bussiness Times that name and flag of the party have already been finalized. "Everything has been finalized. After meetings with senior leaders name of the new party would be announced within a day or two", he said and added that before floating a new political party Azad would take all his loyalists on the board.

On September 11, Ghulam Nabi Azad, addressing his first rally in Kashmir Valley after snapping 50-year-old relations with the Congress party, declared that the new name would be announced within ten days. September 21 was the deadline to announce the name of the new political party but no announcement in this regard has been made so far.

Azad completes the first phase of his "public outreach programme".

After conducting a whirlwind tour of the Chenab region of Jammu province and some parts of Kashmir Valley, Azad returned to Delhi to discuss with his former colleagues in the Congress party.

The last public function of Ghulam Nabi Azad was held in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on September 15 after that he is "missing from action".

Sources close to Azad revealed that the former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha is keenly watching development in the Congress at the national level.

On Wednesday Congress issued notification for the party president elections. As per notifications nominations are to be filed from September 24 to September 30. If necessary, voting will be held on October 17 and the result for the same will be declared on October 19.

As reported earlier, Azad announced on September 11 that he would announce the name of his new political party within 10 days. He reiterated that the core agenda of his party is to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad announced that programmes and policies of the new party would be formulated by incorporating the wishes and aspirations of all sections of society.

"We will accommodate aspirations of all regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir while formulating our policies", Azad said but reiterated that statehood for J&K would be top of his party's agenda. He also said that he has not promised restoration of Article 370 in his new political agenda because he doesn't believe in making false promises.