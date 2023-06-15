Ahead of the much-publicized scheduled meeting of non-BJP parties at Patna on June 23, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and ex-Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad scolded political parties for not taking a clear stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad, who is former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and founder of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), supported National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah's stand on supporting efforting of the opposition parties to form a united front against the ruling BJP.

Within days after Omar Abdullah found no reason to support the unity efforts of opposition parties, Azad echoed in the same voice.

"Elections are not being held in J&K for six years and not a single party is questioning it. So, what Omar Abdullah is saying is correct. I have the same complaint with the other political parties. When it comes to them, they speak of unity and when elections are not held here for 6-7 years, not even a single party raises its voice", he said.

In an obvious reference to Aam Aadmi Party and Janta Dal United, Azad said that some political parties supported the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A in the Parliament.

"These political parties have realized our importance only after they themselves landed in trouble", Azad said.

Earlier Omar chides opposition for seeking support from J&K-based parties.

On Saturday Omar Abdullah has earlier chided the opposition parties for seeking support from J&K-based parties in forming the anti-BJP front in all states and Union Territories.

Speaking to the media persons in Rajouri on Saturday, Omar Abdullah hinted at his party staying away from the grand alliance against the BJP in the next year's general elections.

"We have nothing at stake outside Jammu and Kashmir. We have a total of five Lok Sabha seats. We have to fight against the BJP on these seats and what is going outside J&K is a secondary question," Abdullah said.

While criticizing the opposition parties Omar said there are only four parties – DMK, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, and two Left parties – which always stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq, Mehbooba likely to attend Patna meeting

Notwithstanding the stand taken by Omar Abdullah, president of the National Conference and ex-Chief Minister of J&K Dr. Farooq Abdullah is likely to attend the Patna meeting.

Recently, the national president of Janta Dal (United) JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan announced that Dr. Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will attend the meeting of the non-BJP party.

"In all, leaders of 18 parties have agreed to attend the meeting. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, have also agreed to come", said JD (U) president.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress, besides Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) have given their consent to attend the meeting.