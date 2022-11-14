With only 50 days after floating the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) amid much publicity and fanfare, the veteran politician and former stalwart of Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad has now decided to change the name of his newly formed political party.

A public notice has been issued by the general secretary of the newly formed party to register a political party by the name of the "Progressive Azad Party".

"This is for notice of the general public that a political party is proposed to be registered by the name of "Progressive Azad Party". The office of the party is located at National Highway Sonwar, opposite Amar Singh Club, Srinagar, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - 190001. This Party has submitted an application to the Election Commission of India, New Delhi for its registration as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951", the public notice reads.

Names/Addresses of the office-bearers of the Party are as follows:

Chairman- Ghulam Nabi Azad, 9, Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir General Secretary - Rajinder Singh Chib, 4-C, 2nd Extension, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, J&K Treasurer- Taj Mohi-ud-Din, 63, Chandan Wari, Tehsil Boniyar, Uri, District Baramulla, J&K

"If anyone has any objection to the registration of The "Progressive Azad Party", they may send their objection, with the reason thereof, to the Secretary (Political Party) Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi-110001 within 30 days of the publication of this notice", the notice further mentioned.

Exactly a month after quitting Cong, Azad floated DAP on September 26

In the presence of his supporters including former ministers, ex-legislators, and senior leaders of the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad floated the "Democratic Azad Party" on September 26, 2022.

Azad announced that his party would pursue an independent agenda to fulfill the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also unveiled the flag of the new party.

"Agenda of the party is guided by the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad said and announced that programmes and policies of the new party are formulated by incorporating the ambitions of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"My wellwishers from across the country have suggested over 1000 names for the new party and our leaders and supporters reached a consensus on the name of the Democratic Azad Party", Azad had stated at that time.

Azad quits Cong on August 26

Ghulam Nabi Azad, 73, snapped his 53-year-long relations with Congress Party on August 26 by resigning from the primary membership of the party.

While terming the party "comprehensively destroyed", he minced no words in attacking Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Over two dozen prominent Congress leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, and several former Ministers/legislators including Peerzada Mohd Sayed, Taj Mohiuddin, G M Saroori, R S Chib, Jugal Kishore, Abdul Majid Wani, Balwan Singh, Abdul Rashid Dar, Dr. Manohar Lal, Mohd Amin Bhat and others also resigned from the Congress in support of Azad. Two former legislators, one each of the PDP and Apni Party, also followed the suit.