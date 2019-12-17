Looks like another South Indian film has caught the attention of filmmakers and actors in Bollywood. As per the latest reports, Ayushmann Khurrana is going to step into the shoes of Vishnu Vishal for the Hindi remake of psychological thriller Ratsasan.

The film was a super hit and garnered good collections at the box office. The same film was remade in Telugu too with the title Rakshasudu.

The thriller, which received appreciation and applause from Tamil and Telugu audiences, is all set to woo the Hindi audiences too. Producer Koneru Satyanarayana is reportedly buying the Hindi remake rights for a whopping price.

In Tamil, for Ratsasan, Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul have played the lead roles while in Telugu, for Rakshasudu, Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Anupama Parameswaran played the part.

The makers of the Hindi remake have plans to rope in Ayushmann Khurrana for the role. The actor has not signed the dotted line yet. An official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made next year.

Ram Kumar directorial Ratsasan revolves around the story of a cop. The cop tracks down a serial killer who murders schoolgirls in a gruesome way.

Ayushmann has seven back to back hits in his kitty and his latest releases Dream Girl and Bala have won the applause of audiences. So once again, looks like he is all set to bag.