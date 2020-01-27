Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the hour. A trendsetter who he is part of films that are breaking the norms of the film industry, Ayushmaan is being loved by the masses and here to stay.

After the stupendous success of Bala and Dream Girl, he will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan wherein he is playing a homosexual man. This is the first time an actor in Bollywood has attempted to make a bold move after a bald move. Netizens have been incessantly praising the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

As Ayushmaan is not somebody who has ever shied away from speaking his mind, he recently talked about why a film with LGBT characters is essential in the times we live in. In a media interaction, the actor also talked about Tahira's reaction to the trailer of the film.

About the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The trailer opens to Ayushmann's character, Kartik, explaining to a middle-aged man that he is gay and that homosexuality is not a choice. Soon enters Kartik's love interest Jitendra Kumar, who is struggling to find acceptance within his family. Though both the families do not accept the characters' sexual orientation, the duo is on a mission to set everything right.

With songs, kisses and emotional drama, we are awaiting the film with utmost passion and pride.

On Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the need to voice out LGBT

"I had no apprehensions whatsoever for playing a gay character and we needed a mass or a mainstream hero to do such kind of roles in order to normalize it. There is risk in playing gay role and I have high hopes from the film," said Ayushmann.

On Ayushmann's parent's reaction after seeing the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

"When I showed them the trailer of the film, they absolutely loved it. They saw it on loop and laughed all the way through. I was thrilled with this reaction from them because I realized immediately that the subject, my character has appealed and connected with them," he added.

He further said that he discusses the characters he plays with his parents. He received tremendous support from his family for going ahead with a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

"They said they were proud of me that I decided to back a film that had a strong message to society, told in the most humorous and entertaining way. They said it was an important film for the entire country especially the parents because it could give them the right message about raising their children," said Ayushmann.

Ayushmann's better half Tahira Kashyap said the idea of the film is to celebrate love. "The day we stop thinking and about whether it's a love story between a boy and a boy, or between a girl and a girl, we will have developed as a nation. It is important to be in love irrespective of gender and I am happy that he did this film," she said.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan stars Jitendra Kumar alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and the film is slated to hit the theatres on February 21. Post the release, Ayushmaan will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next titled Gulabo Sitabo which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.