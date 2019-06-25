Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a very unique wish to fulfill before the release of his upcoming movie, Article 15. After feeling close to the subject that the movie carries, the actor wishes to visit the Parliament in New Delhi and see the first copy of the Constitution of India, which is kept in a special helium-filled case in the Library of the Parliament of India.

Ayushmann wants to have a look at the manuscript that has all the rights enshrined in them and it really is exciting for him to see the first copy of the Constitution. More so, the book is one of 1,000 photolithographic reproductions of the Constitution of the Republic of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The original of this elaborate edition took nearly five years to produce and was captured in calligraphy.

This is the first time that a Bollywood actor has gone vocal with such a unique wish. Ayushmann Khurrana has already read through immense literature around the subject to prepare himself for the role which is highly realistic and gritty, in nature and the audiences' excitement is at its peak to witness the actor in uniform.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a never seen before cop avatar in the investigative drama, Article 15 which has a hard-hitting storyline, inspired by real incidents. The people who have watched the movie are already calling it the most important film of the year. The Anubhav Sinha directorial, Article 15 is set to release on 28, June 2019 and with the trailer of the film has already gripped the nation with its catchphrase- 'Ab farq Laayenge'.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience through a social perspective.