Ayushmann Khurrana is receiving a lot of praise from fans for his upcoming flick 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan', which is based on the unique subject of gay marriages which is considered to be a taboo in the country.

Amidst all the applauds that Ayushmaan received his recent tweet has shocked one and all that claimed that same-sex marriages are legal in India. Ayushmann's statement has fumed many of his fans.

SC decriminalises homosexuality

In 2018, the Supreme court had only decriminalized homosexuality in India. This did not, however, legalize same-sex marriages as Ayushmann had stated in his statement. Fans were quick to respond to the actor's statement.

Ayushmann while speaking to the press on Tuesday had stated, "We are really proud that we are supporting the community. Our country is very progressive that it legalized same-sex marriages."

But after realizing his mistake, Ayushmann rectified his mistake with an apology on social media. Here's what he wrote, "A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India."

A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India ?? https://t.co/4NmPGMedx5 — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 28, 2020

After back to back seven blockbusters in his kitty, Ayushmann is one bankable star of the industry. Post the success of 'Bala'. He will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, which has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

When asked about why did he choose such a risky topic, Ayushman n told a leading daily, "I believe that India is ready for that character and that kind of cinema.

Also, when the Supreme Court has legalized same-sex relationships, this is the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community," the actor said.

Ayushmann breaks stereotypes

The actor, until now, has broken many stereotypes and proved that he loves cinema. There were reports that Ayushmann will be reuniting with director Anubhav Sinha, with whom he made Article 15, for a spy film.

Ayushmann said that they are still in discussions and an announcement will be made soon. He has Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan in his kitty now. Its release date is yet to be announced. The first look poster of the film has gone viral already for Amitabhh's new avatar.

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will play the role of a homosexual man who attempts to convince his boyfriend's parents to accept their relationship as natural and to not treat or see homosexuality differently.

The film's cast includes Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta among others. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21.