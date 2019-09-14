Once an entrepreneur, always an entrepreneur!

A serial tech Entrepreneur, Techie, Philanthropist name it and Ayushman Singh is all of it. Born to a humble middle class family- father RB Singh, a retired Policeman and musician and mother Seema Singh, teacher and musician, Ayushman religiously promotes young and emerging talented artists. He provides various artists the much needed digital media support to expand their horizon.

This genius owns a couple of meaningful ventures. Some being, the founder of Alkeynes Global Solutions, 360 degree online digital marketing agency in New Delhi, The Bulletin Desk (news portal), Paws World Foundation (animal welfare NGO) and counting. Ayushman has got many plans down the pipeline, currently he is working on activating and optimizing with the help of social media profiles of emerging sports, singers, models actors and artists who come from different backgrounds and will affirm their presence on social media by showcasing their profiles. Popular for high-profile clients in India and abroad, he talks about having both courage and the ability to leverage resources and build a business. Ayushman is definitely that wizard who waves his magic wand and turns individuals into celebs and small scale companies into sought after brands. His magical wand represents the hard work and skills behind the massive success.

A true business person he is! He sees the reward in risks. Our heartfelt wishes for the benevolent for all his future endeavours.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.