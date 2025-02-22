Ayush ministry's campaign Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyaan has achieved an unprecedented five Guinness World Records, the ministry said.

The milestone "highlights the nation's dedication to holistic healthcare and the growing global recognition of Ayurveda" the ministry said.

The campaign made a record with the most pledges received for a health campaign in a week -- 6,004,912. It surpassed the minimum requirement of 14,571, setting a new global benchmark as there was no previous record holder.

The campaign also set the record for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month -- 13,892,976. It surpassed the previous record of 58,284 pledges held by Cigna and CMB Life Insurance Company in China.

With 13,892,976 pledges, the Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyaan entered the Guinness Records for the most pledges received for a health campaign. The score surpassed the previous record of 569,057 pledges held by Zifi FDC.

It made a record with the largest online photo album of people displaying a digital certificate with 62,525 photos. The previous record was of 29,068 photos held by Accenture Solutions.

The campaign also made a record with the largest online video album of people saying the same sentence -- 12,798 videos. This surpassed the previous record of 8,992 videos held by Ghe Bharari, Rahul Kulkarni, and Neelam Edlabadkar.

The Guinness World Records adjudicator, Richard Williams Stenning officially announced the successful completion of all five records. He presented the certificates to the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, at an event held in Mumbai.

Highlighting the Ministry's "unwavering commitment to the development of all Ayush healthcare systems", Jadhav detailed the various steps being taken to expand Ayurveda and Ayush practices.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush Ministry stated that in just two months, the Ministry has set six world records.

The nationwide "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan" was launched on the 9th Ayurveda day on October 29.

The first phase of the Abhiyaan saw an extraordinary response, conducting prakriti parikshan for over 1.29 crore individuals, surpassing the target of 1 crore.

This remarkable achievement involved 1,81,667 volunteers, including 1,33,758 Ayurveda students, 16,155 teachers, and 31,754 physicians, setting a world record in itself.

(With inputs from IANS)