In an event as big as the birthday bash (2 December) of Yash and Radhika Pandit's Ayra, there are plenty of moments which might have failed to grab the eyeballs of the audience. So, here is an attempt to bring the unseen pictures from it before our readers.

Ayra's Birthday as Big as KGF Success

Yash and Radhika Pandit ensured that the birthday bash of their daughter Ayra was as big as the massive success of the actor's previous movie KGF: Chapter 1. Starting with the theme to the food served for the guests, the couple choose nothing but the best. However for the public, it is all about the guest list.

Yes, the fans have been curious to know who all attended the first birthday of Yash's daughter. As the guest list was big, the Rocking Star opted the Fun World in Bengaluru as the venue of the birthday bash.

The party organised by the KGF star was graced by almost every star from the Kannada film industry. Real Star Upendra, Challenging Star Darshan, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Abhishek Gowda, Shivaraj Kumar, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Ajay Rao, Vijay Raghavendra, Srimurali, Prashanth Neel, Prajwal Devaraj, Anirudh, Dhruva Sarja, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj, Srujan Lokesh, Rockline Venkatesh, Hamsalekha, Prem, Vijay Raghavendra, Sumalatha Ambareesh and businessman Ashok Kheny were the prominent names who were spotted at the birthday celebration of Ayra.

Check out the pictures of the birthday below: