Very few people truly live by their ideals, very few people place society and country above themselves, very few people think beyond the usual rhetoric of working for themselves and money. But Himanshu Hirpara says he wanted to work for the betterment of people and society.

He completed his BBA in 2016 but like others he did not want to spend his life in a corporate office. His true calling has always been social work and he wanted to follow that. So he decided to listen to his heart and do what he is best at - serve society.

He joined the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti to serve the interests of the poor and downtrodden. At PAAS, he fulfilled his duties meticulously and now he is serving as their Nikol, Ahmedabad coordinator. He says he believes that if you are true to your cause, you will work hard to further it.

His passion for social work led him to join the Unity of Youngistaan Foundation where he utilized his position to expand the activities of the NGO. During the pandemic lockdown when the entire country saw one of the worst migrant crisis, when thousands of people of India were out on the roads, He along with his team distributed food to them. During the entire duration of the lockdown, they were distributing more than 500 food packets each day.

Now during winters, when the poor people are facing the worst of it, the young man and his team are out on the streets distributing blankets. He claims the people of his country come first, followed by everyone else. He does not see himself as someone different from them. He says he believes that every person belonging to every religion, caste, creed, or race is his own, and their problems are his problems too. He says that the human race is one and humanity is above every religion, caste, race and any such societal division. He takes his inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, both of whom are from Gujarat. He says his work towards the society is a tribute to these two great men, and he wants to make Gujarat and India proud. He wants to follow in the footsteps of the great men from Gujarat.

By profession, he is a graphic designer and web developer and he has founded a company by the name of Greenleaf Communications. They design campaigns for politicians and political parties. Because of his work, he has many esteemed political clients. He says 'whatever I do, I make sure it is done with utmost perfection and precision. I don't take my work lightly'. Because of his work, he got the project of developing campaign designs of a major political party and important political clients.