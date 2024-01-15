'" />

Iconic Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), has made waves with his recent acquisition in Ayodhya. Procuring a reported ₹14.5 crore plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave developed by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), Bachchan is poised to construct a residence spanning approximately 10,000 square feet.

Timed in anticipation of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathista' ceremony on January 22, coinciding with The Sarayu's inauguration, Bachchan's move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Spread across 51 acres, The Sarayu strategically situates itself just 15 minutes away from the Ram temple and 30 minutes from the Ayodhya International Airport.

Bachchan, articulating his sentiments about the investment, expressed, "I am eager to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart." He accentuated Ayodhya's timeless spirituality and cultural richness, forming a profound emotional connection transcending geographical boundaries. For Bachchan, this marks the initiation of a heartfelt exploration into Ayodhya's essence, where tradition and modernity coalesce seamlessly.

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, deemed this a "milestone moment," expressing excitement in welcoming Bachchan as the "first citizen" of The Sarayu. The project, slated for completion by March 2028, encompasses Bachchan's investment in the plotted development, alongside a five-star palace hotel in collaboration with Brookfield group-owned Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts.

Noteworthy in Bachchan's investment is the fusion of tradition and modernity within The Sarayu. The enclave aspires to weave an emotional tapestry resonating deeply, showcasing the harmonious coexistence of timeless spiritual values with contemporary living. This synthesis holds paramount significance for Bachchan, embodying his dedication to constructing a home in what he terms the "global spiritual capital." Beyond being a personal investment, Ayodhya has experienced substantial infrastructure development since 2019. Following the Supreme Court's decision to grant Hindus the title of the site housing the Babri Masjid, there has been a substantial spike in land prices within Ayodhya and its outskirts towards Lucknow and Gorakhpur. This underscores the region's ascending prominence and potential for real estate development.

Amitabh Bachchan's investment in The Sarayu not only marks a significant personal move for the Bollywood luminary but also harmonizes with the broader narrative of Ayodhya's metamorphosis and expansion. The amalgamation of spiritual values and contemporary living within The Sarayu portrays a nuanced approach to development, establishing it as a noteworthy venture in Ayodhya's evolving landscape."

