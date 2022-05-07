As an expert in marketing, web development, and online promotions, Ayman Kaddoura, the city's founder of The Bridge Technology, has quietly been making his way along the competitive path of internet marketing, web development, and online promotion. He is a digital marketing guru and a Palestinian-Lebanese entrepreneur based out of Dubai who was born on January 1, 1988.

As of 2011, In addition to his expertise in engagement and customer retention, bringing traffic that converts and the wide range of services his company offers. It makes his company a one-stop-shop for all things digital.

With experience in multiple fields including customer service, sales, and management, he turned to the booming online industry with his own company in 2011. As part of the project, he worked with reputable clients, such as the US-based TI Style, a personal grooming company, and Fast Building Contract Company in the United Arab Emirates, where he designed the website and handled marketing. One of their reputed clients was the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

He holds several certifications, including an Advanced Professional Course in Digital Marketing from the DigiGYAN Institute of Professional Training. He also received an Honor of Service from the International Telecommunication Union. Additionally, Kasdoura passed the PDIUM Social Media Marketing Certification Exam. He was also honored with an Experience Award by his old company, My Media Consultancy.

He has also written this book titled "Social Media: A Blessing and A Curse" that aims to help readers move away from the illusionary version of things to a deeper understanding of the things in the dark. The author has given insight into the life of a man and his perspective.

Then, there are intriguing details of the book and the ideas it expresses, especially regarding the role the media plays in our lives, whether it is a curse or a blessing.