Black fame Ayesha Kapur is now married. The breakout star who made the nation take notice of her with her power packed performance in Black, has tied the knot. Ayesha, who played young Rani Mukerji in the film, is now married to her longtime beau, Adam Oberoi. The two got married in a close-knit ceremony in Delhi.

The good-looking pair chose to go with pastel shades for their day wedding. The wedding, reportedly was followed by a grand party. Ayesha's father, Dilip Kapur, is reportedly the owner of Hidesign. Raised in Tamil Nadu, Ayesha now works as a nutritional coach.

About Black

Apart from Black, Ayesha also worked in Sikandar (2009) as a child actor. Talking about her role in Black, Ayesha had once revealed, "It was a dream role for me. The film was both in Hindi and English, something I was very comfortable with as English is not my first language."

She further told HT, "I had a three-month contract with the production house and then the film got shelved and I broke the contract. My parents then insisted that I had to go to college and I went back to studies."

Ayesha was guided by Ranbir Kapoor on how to act in Black. Ranbir was the assistant director on the film. The curly haired girl also had a three-film deal with YRF which didn't seem to materialize.

The three film deal that got shelved

Back then, in an interview, she had said, "I can't reveal more about the three-film deal with YRF. It will be announced soon. I think Yash Raj will know exactly where to guide me. I have been training. I have been working on dancing, working on acting. I learnt Hindi for about a year. I didn't know a single word but slowly I was able to pick it up. I think an actor should never stop training.