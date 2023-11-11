Bigg Boss 17 has entered its fourth week, and for three weeks tempers inside the house have been soaring high. Inmates are either quarrying, yelling, abusing, back-bitching or getting romantic and friendly.

Being locked inside a house with unknown people becomes tough at times, there is a gamut of emotions and people can't handle it. There are two real-life couples locked inside the house Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Salman Khan reprimands Aishwarya for her behaviour towards Neil

Indeed, this Weekend Ka Vaar is ultra special as Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 will be released apart from that show host Salman Khan gives a piece of mind to Aishwarya on the way she treats her husband Neil Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan mocked Aishwarya and spoke the way she speaks to Neil and said, "Aye chal, tu chal (get lost)." He further says, "The way Aishwarya disrespects Neil... that is not okay. I know where you guys are heading and this is the formula for disaster.

Aap usko mukaam pe leke jana chah rahi ho, ek din ye phatega (you are making him reach a point when he will explode) and screams loudly "aye", hinting at how Neil may behave one day.

Salman then added Kitna patience aap inka try kaorege.. yeh karti joagei and yeh toxic relationship banne wala hai..(this is turning out to be a toxic relationship).

Netizens agreed with Salman Khan as he reprimanded Aishwarya for her eccentric behaviour.

A user said, "Agree, but at the same time, Ankita Vicky's relationship is also toxic.."

Another mentioned, "Totally agreed with salmaan. Abhi toh bahut kam bola salmaan. She deserves much more than this. She is such a rude lady.. ( He literally said very less).

What had happened

Earlier this week, during the ration task Aishwarya started yelling at her husband Neil, she even pushed Neil when he was trying to calm her when she was fighting with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Later, both of them were seen shouting at each other.

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.