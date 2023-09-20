Alia Bhatt was every bit of a vision as she attended the Ganpati festivities hosted by the Ambanis. The diva made heads turn in a backless blouse and shimmery red saree. Alia's dazzling smile made everyone swoon over her looks. The Heart of Stone actress was accompanied by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The new mommy's look received mixed reaction on social media. Let's take a look.

Many ask about Ranbir's absence

Some questioned why Ranbir Kapoor always skipped attending events with Alia Bhatt. "Ayaan treats her better than Ranbir!" wrote one user. "Why is she always alone or with this brahmastra man," asked another user. Some pitted Alia against Deepika as both the ladies were seen in shades of red for the evening.

"She was waiting to see what deepika will wear and then she choose the similar red colour," a social media user commented. "Meanwhile Ranbir babysitting at home," another social media user opined. "Where is her husband?" one of the comments read. There were many who went gaga over Alia's looks.

Many went gaga

"Wow she looks beautiful," a user wrote. "Alia and her saree collection are just beyond beautiful," another user wrote. "The best dressed of the night," came a comment. "Looking like madhuri dixit," another comment read. "Beautiful", "Gorgeous", "Wow", "Lovely", "Pretty" were some more comments on Alia's look for the evening.

The grand celebration

It was a night of celebrations at the Ambani household as the family welcomed Ganpati Bappa with open arms. The who's who of the industry came down to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha at the event organised by Ambanis. From the Bachchans, the Kapoors to the Khans; the crème de la crème marked their attendance at the event.