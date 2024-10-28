Celebrities are enjoying pre-Diwali festivities and are busy attending after another party hosted by their industry friends. So far Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Ramesh Taurani, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have hosted Diwali parties at their respective Mumbai residence. On Sunday, October 27, Ekta Kapoor hosted her annual Diwali bash. Who's who from the TV and film fraternity brought their fashion A-game to the party?

The guest list included stars such as Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mrunal Thakur, Karishma Tanna with her husband Varun Bangera, Wamiqa Gabbi, Divyanka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel, Karan Singh Grover among others attended the Diwali party.

'Awful dressing sense': Ekta Kapoor flaunts her midriff in bralette blouse; adds sparkle to her Diwali bash leaves netizens unimpressed with her sartorial choice

It was a grand union for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi also attended the party. Karan Singh Grover and Karan Patel who were seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay season 2 as Mr Bajaj were seen interacting with each other.

Shraddha Arya, Mrunal Thakur, and Mahira Sharma were also seen interacting with one another.

A clip shows, Karan Singh Grover interacting with Ekta Kapoor, she was seen interacting with someone. And Karan met Ekta and hugged her.

However, once again Ekta Kapoor's outfit was the talk of the town. The head honcho of Balaji Telefilm and Balaji Motion Pictures wore a green bralette blouse and paired it with a lehenga and dupatta. She was seen flaunting her midriff and once again her sartorial choices weren't appreciated by fans.

She faced criticism for her outfit and was body-shamed for the same. Netizens stopped low and went on to slam her for hiring a stylist.

A user wrote, "bad dressing sense."

Another mentioned, "Awful outfit."

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Karan Johar: The filmmaker made a bold statement in a black velvet sherwani with gold embroidery, paired with high boots and was seen posing with Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey.

Sonakshi Sinha wowed in an ivory and gold traditional outfit she looked gorgeous traditional outfit.

Mrunal wore a gold Anarkali floor-length kurta embroidered with a tulle overlay. She wore an embroidered black jacket and matching pants with her kurta. She wore oxidised silver jewellery, including matha patti attached with her jhumkis, rings, and a choker necklace.