The Filmfare awards this year saw Gully Boy sweeping all the awards with a total of 13 accolades in the most coveted categories. While fans of the movie, its makers and cast rejoice, there are those who are questioning the award show for ignoring other movies and equally deserving performances. The hype around Gully Boy has left many unimpressed.

The award show saw winners from Gully Boy across the board, with Ranveer Singh, won Best Actor, Alia Bhatt won Best Actress, Zoya Akhtar received the award for Best Director, Siddhant Chaturvedi for Best Supporting Actor, Best Film, and Best Music, leaving nearly no category or chance for the industry's other notable movies from 2019 like Kabir Singh or Uri. The Best Debut award which went to Ananya Pandey also came into question, with regard to the tough competition in the said category.

Bollywood celebrates its big wins this year

Following the award show, Bollywood actors who won took to social media to celebrate their wins and express gratitude to their fans and the movies that got them there. Ayushmann Khurana who won the Best Actor (critics) penned a note, talking about his win.

The Gully Boy team was seen celebrating and dancing, and Ranveer Singh posted it all on Instagram to let his fans join in the fun.

Ananya Pandey too posted a picture of her with her award.

Twitter rains on Bollywood's parade

While Bollywood celebrated there were many who weren't as impressed. Kangana Ranaut's firebrand sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to criticise the whole ceremony and even went so far as to call it, "nepotism ka nanga naach," she made sure to spare nobody.

Not only Kangana but Nitesh Tiwari for making best film of the year about exam stress Chichore, Prasoon Joshi for writing best lyrics, and so many more unsung heroes❤ https://t.co/b3naErhHwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

When a society celebrates ‘ Nanga aaya tha kya ghanta lekar jayega over meri nas-nas tar kardo aur bana do ek sitar raag Baharat mujhpe chedo jhunjhunao bar bar... we know where we stand ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Radhika Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me ..? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Also KJo made sure Kalank ko bhi awards mile ??? wahre duniya, hawas ka nanga nach toh suna tha magar Nepotism ka nanga nach aaj dekhne ko mila ???? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Kangana raised voice against awards so they be conscious of their actions and take fair calls, but awards be like ab toh pol khul he gayi ab openly nepotism karenge ?? https://t.co/Q5R7dBHvEu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

This was just the tip of the iceberg, the public too had issues with the awards this year, take a look below:

When you realised that Fimfare is sponsored by Amazon and Gully Boy which is already on Amzon prime won most of the awards....

You:-#BoycottFilmFare #TeriMitti pic.twitter.com/fq637SyjCn — Anshul sharma (@Anshul_pndit) February 17, 2020

Every film last year was substandard in front of URI : the surgical strike.#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/9OK8vF7Ge6 — Josh Tiwari । जोश तिवारी (@_joshtiwari) February 16, 2020

What will you expect if Jury members are these idiots. #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/cpsfzcg9an — Dino (@iAshu007) February 16, 2020

Well, it's not new for actors to boycott awards, with Kangana and Aamir, recently Shahid Kapoor too refused to attend an award show. Next year will things be different?