The Filmfare awards this year saw Gully Boy sweeping all the awards with a total of 13 accolades in the most coveted categories. While fans of the movie, its makers and cast rejoice, there are those who are questioning the award show for ignoring other movies and equally deserving performances. The hype around Gully Boy has left many unimpressed. 

The award show saw winners from Gully Boy across the board, with Ranveer Singh, won Best Actor, Alia Bhatt won Best Actress, Zoya Akhtar received the award for Best Director, Siddhant Chaturvedi for Best Supporting Actor, Best Film, and Best Music, leaving nearly no category or chance for the industry's other notable movies from 2019 like Kabir Singh or Uri. The Best Debut award which went to Ananya Pandey also came into question, with regard to the tough competition in the said category. 

Bollywood celebrates its big wins this year

Following the award show, Bollywood actors who won took to social media to celebrate their wins and express gratitude to their fans and the movies that got them there. Ayushmann Khurana who won the Best Actor (critics) penned a note, talking about his win. 

Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it to ‘one of the best’ But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. ? Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam.

The Gully Boy team was seen celebrating and dancing, and Ranveer Singh posted it all on Instagram to let his fans join in the fun. 

Ananya Pandey too posted a picture of her with her award. 

Twitter rains on Bollywood's parade

While Bollywood celebrated there were many who weren't as impressed. Kangana Ranaut's firebrand sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to criticise the whole ceremony and even went so far as to call it, "nepotism ka nanga naach," she made sure to spare nobody.

This was just the tip of the iceberg, the public too had issues with the awards this year, take a look below:

Well, it's not new for actors to boycott awards, with Kangana and Aamir, recently Shahid Kapoor too refused to attend an award show. Next year will things be different?