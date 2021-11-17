Ever since COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, people embraced a lot of changes, including a major shift in shopping regimen, which went from brick-and-mortar stores to flipping the webpages. Since shoppers don't get to see the products they buy first-hand, customer reviews come in handy and in times recommendations from friends and family.

Customers looking for unique ethnic wear collection find many Indian brands online. Koskii is one among them in southern India, especially in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The brand's (Koskii's) online presence caters to customers all over India. While Koskii's collection looks decent and the digital marketing gig is on point, the customer service regimen is entirely the opposite. Perhaps last on this brand's priorities. On top of that, on matters of privacy and ethics, the brand is clueless as per customers.

Many shoppers have shared horrifying experiences shopping with Koskii, especially when they had to place an order online. The most common complaint is that Koskii never meets the committed delivery time and takes customers for a ride in the process.

Shoppers left aghast

IBTimes has reviewed several complaints from shoppers who have purchased ethnic wear from Koskii by shopping online. Not only did Koskii, on many occasions, fail to fulfill on-time deliveries, in some cases, its customer service executives even denied shipping the products to certain PIN codes after initially accepting the order and payment for the same.

Koskii's shocking after-sales service, particularly involving the delivery of the products, came to light after a shopper from Bengaluru purchased clothes worth >Rs 20,000 to be shipped to Srinagar as a gift. The items were supposed to be a gift and clear delivery instructions were given to the customer service rep. Paying total disregard to those requests, Koskii rep called the recipient of the gift, asking if it was okay for the product to be delivered late, and illegally recorded the call made to the person, who neither paid for the item nor placed the order.

When the original buyer sought reasoning for the actions, which were clearly against the initial requests, they used the recorded call as proof to justify the late delivery. But that was just the beginning of a nightmare. The final shock came when the buyer was informed that the products could not be delivered to Srinagar at the last minute after initially accepting the order knowing that it had to be delivered to the Valley.

The customer says they reached out to the "e-commerce manager", identified as Sonali, did not offer any solution to the matter. In fact, the customer says she handled the case terribly, further adding to the disappointment. The customer further blamed that Koskii, clearly has utter disregard for the privacy of unsuspecting consumers.

"Next time you order from the brand, be ready for your calls to be recorded and shared with anyone. When I, as a customer call them, it is perhaps OK if they record my calls with consent, but how can they record calls of the person who is a gift recipient and not their buyer? And then share the recording with a third person?" said a buyer.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that this isn't an isolated case and many such customers experienced similar problems with Koskii.

Many shoppers have shared their experience on Koskii's Facebook page, but to no avail.

Check out some reactions below:

"A real poor and awful support and experience provided by koskii. After relying on your shipment for long time, now when the event is near, your team says they cannot deliver. No notification or info provided. There's inconsistency between your chat and call support information and giving excuses which really doesn't make sense. I'm heavily disappointed after ordering and depending on your team for this long and now I'm not sure what to do. Will NOT recommend koskii to anyone," Monisha Saikia wrote on Facebook page of Koskii.

NOOOOO...Horrible customer service. They have a watsapp number, but they don't reply back , they don't answer the calls nor do they respond to the emails.. I requested to understand the fabric of the dress, they didn't respond, I requested to cancel the order - No response - don't buy from this site," Sumeet Chandrana wrote.

"No response. I wanted to make more orders. But seeing the response to my queries, decided against it for now! They don't keep their promise.. so, please be careful especially if you are planning to buy online... I placed an order under 2+1 offer on 25th May and didn't receive any confirmation via sms/email. Received call for order confirmation after 2-3 days. Followed up until 4th June for order dispatch which is when i was told that one of the items I ordered did not qualify for internal quality check. I was asked to change my selection or accept 2 suits instead of 3 I ordered under 2+1. Thankfully it was a cash-on-delivery order else I would have to run from pillar to post to get my refund for which I am sure Company's policy would have been favouring them. People please save your money and do not rely on these local companies," Namita Rajat Mehta wrote.

Many such complaints have gone unattended, leaving a bad impression of Koskii.

IBTimes has reached out to Koskii for a statement. Till the filing of this story, Koskii hasn't responded. The story will be duly updated to incorporate brand's response as and when they respond.

Ironically, Koskii's tagline is "wear on occasion," yet it fails to deliver ordered items on time to be worn on the intended occasion.

If you or anyone you know experienced similar issues with Koskii's customer service, write to us at: editor@ibtimes.co.in. Your complaints will be verified for authenticity before being published.