With the evolution of social media, people are becoming smart and have increasingly established themselves in the digital space. There has been an increase in the number of social media influencers and every individual has made it a mode of earning money. Avinash Chavan is the latest addition who is a travel and lifestyle influencer. He is from Pune and has shifted his interest in promoting himself on the digital media rather than promoting some other brand. In other words, he was bored with the mainstream 9 to 5 work life and wanted a change in his life.

"I remember 2 years back I was travelling to Udaipur with my family. That travel journey brought a lot of change in me. I discovered how it gave me happiness from within. I always loved clicking pictures and thought to share my experiences on social media platforms. With having a job in my hand, I simultaneously started my journey as a social media influencer. I come from a middle-class Marathi family and my parents did not know much about the internet. I convinced them how it helped in making money and looking at the progress today, they are happy to see me grow with my work", said Avinash while recalling how his journey began.

Being a decent man, Avinash strongly believes in simplicity. He does not like to add filters to his personality and wants to be the way he is. When asked about his dream destination, he instantly replied Paris. Explaining about his upcoming works, he said that he wants to explore YouTube and create good video content of the places he travels. We hope that all his wishes come true and we are really looking forward to his upcoming works on social media.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.