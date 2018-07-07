A section of conspiracy theorists has now claimed that the movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' is not just a pure work of fiction, but it is an eerie flick which indirectly exposed the Illuminati agenda of depopulation, and promoting it with pathetic moral justification.

The claims were initially made by a conspiracy theorist named Benoit Gérin-Lajoie in the website henrymakow.com, and the theory later gained popularity after it was shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania'.

In his web post, Benoit Gérin-Lajoie said the power-hungry agenda of Illuminati is showcased with a moral justification in this Hollywood flick.

"We have to save mankind by controlling its population growth. The more people there are, the more harm to the ecology and ecosystem there will be. People must be prevented from destroying their environment," explains Benoit about the complete message showcased in the movie.

Even though the reason behind population control is being justified in the movie, the real aim of Illuminati, as allegeed since the medieval period in Europe, is to grab command over the entire world, and they believe it will happen only when the world has a very less number of people.

As per Benoit, the wars which happened in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are the results of Illuminati's hidden gameplay. The conspiracy theorist alleges that these countries were attacked after manipulations were done initially by dark Illuminati forces. Benoit also added that genetically modified foods and vaccines are being used to make people castrated.

The conspiracy theorist continued stating that the Illuminati has now some plans to control the internet too, and they have already started working on a secretive program based in Israel.

In 'Avengers: Infinity War', Thanos can be seen talking about the results of an overpopulated planet: crisis, chaos and poverty everywhere. On the whole, the conspiracy theorist believes that this movie is advocating planetary depopulation idea to support the agenda of the new world order.

The video shared by 'UFOmania' has already gone viral, and viewers shared their opinion about this new eerie conspiracy theory.

"They brainwash you into thinking the world is too small for 10 billion people. Truth is there is PLENTY of room for TWICE that. The problem is they can't CONTROL that many effectively. Especially if everyone were comfortably spread out," commented Unite and Prosper, a YouTube user.

"Elite and politicians legislating murder, and they decide those among their kind that live. And the service slaves smart enough to exist for them alone. These, of course, are the finest representative of earth's humanity among other civilized worlds escaping their nuclear threshold," zonseeker 137, another YouTuber commented.