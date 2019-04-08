Avengers: Endgame is all set to release on April 26 and ahead of the theatrical release, the filmmakers held a press conference. To make things more interesting, the Marvel superheroes spared some empty chairs at the press conference with a view to honouring the heroes they lost in Avengers: Infinity War.

It is a known fact that quite a lot of superheroes were killed off in the previous Avengers film, Infinity War. Thanks to Thanos, superheroes such as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Scarlett Witch, Winter Soldier, Nick Fury, Star-Lord, Drax, to name a few. Their loss wasn't unrecognised by the Marvel heroes as the Endgame heroes honoured their colleagues. By symbolising honour towards the heroes who were once Avengers, quite a few chairs were kept empty.

The same was shared by a New York Times journalist on his Twitter feed as part of the live-feed. In the picture, with the Avengers logo, most of Endgame's actors such as Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, Jeremy Renner, Anthony Russo, Chris Evans, Joe Russo, Brie Larson, and Mark Ruffalo including filmmaker Joe Russo, were all part of the press conference.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' LA press conference left empty chairs for their fallen comrades ?



Spoiler related questions were subtly dodged by all the actors but they mostly spoke about their experiences of being a part of MCU. While honouring the fallen comrades was a good strategy, it is certain that most or maybe all of them will come back to life. Considering how Tom Holland is already promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home where he deals with a new villain (Mysterio), it is obvious that the superheroes plan to bring back their Avengers colleagues.

With only a few more days to go before the release of Avengers: Endgame, all eyes are on the calendar. To promote the film, Marvel Studios is taking a lot of efforts to spread the word that one of the biggest franchise films is coming to an end. Avengers is one of the only franchises to have a plethora of actors joining hands. With every part, the Avengers family only grew at an exponential rate. Starting from just a few Avengers tackling Loki in the first film to adding more comrades to their team as new challenges befell them. We sure would like to know how the remaining Avengers plan to bring back the dead.