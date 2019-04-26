Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame has got an earth-shattering opening at the Tamil Nadu box office on day one. Probably for the first time in the history, a non-Tamil film had early morning shows at 4 am in and around Chennai which tells the craze around the English super-hero film.

Owing to the unprecedented craze around Avengers: Endgame, exhibitors had early morning shows and sold a huge number of tickets in advance. "Even with limited shows , we sold nearly 10k tickets jus through advance bookings . For the record , this is highest ever opening for a Hollywood film in #Vettri ... Goodnight peeps , cya tomorrow for the #AvengersEndgame [sic]," Rakesh Gowthaman, the managing director of Vettri Theatres, tweeted.

Interestingly, such response is seen for movies of A-list actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith. A leading cinema hall, Rohini Silver Screens, has witnessed a record number of pre-sales for any movie this year.

"At the current rate, looks like #AvengersEndgame will be the most pre-booked movie of the year @RohiniSilverScr Ofcourse cannot discount the fact that it is a solo release compared to Pongal [sic]," Nikilesh Surya, the manager of the Rohini Silver Screens, tweeted.

The movie is seeing the light of the day in about 400 screens in Tamil Nadu in two languages – English and Tamil. Avengers: Endgame is running to packed houses in a majority of theatres and shows in Chennai and Chengalpet regions.

The trade trackers have indicated that the movie would gross somewhere around Rs 10-12 crore at the box office on its first day in Tamil Nadu. If it manages to cross the said figures, it will become the biggest non-Tamil opener of all-time in the state, thereby shattering the record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which had minted around Rs 11 crore on the first day.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin and more, in pivotal roles and last instalment in the decade-long franchise.