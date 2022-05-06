Sharan has teamed up with Simple Suni for his latest film Avatara Purusha. He has paired up with Ashika Ranganath with whom he had worked in Raambo 2.

The film has Saikumar in an important role. Sudha Rani, Bhavya, Sringar Kitty, Sadhu Kokila and others are part of the cast. Arjun Janya has scored the music for the film, which has William David's cinematography.

Story:

Dharka and Brahma Jois fight over the Trishanku Mani in a battle of mantras and soon after Jois turns up dead. Prior to his death, in order to protect his family, he deployed the Ashta Dhigbandana and hides the stone in his house. Will Dharka find it?

With the trailer and promos the movie has generated a lot of hype. Will Avatara Purusha live up to the expectations? Check it out in the audience's words:

Bigscreen: AvataraPurusha Part 1:

RATINGS ⭐⭐⭐⭐

@SimpleSuni does something new with a tale of witch craft filled with comedy , humour. Excellent Direction ,Screenplay, narration & Mind-blowing intense climax. The last 20 mins is enough to make u hungry for Part 2.

.It's a Must watch movie ..Don't Miss this Unique Journey filled with entertainment , horror and Humours.

Shyam Prasad: #AvataraPurusha Part 1 is fun and full of Suni's sorcery. This black magic fantasy delivers the perfect potion of entertainment. There is more witchcraft in the tale than comedy. The climax feels more like an interval. So Part 2 ಬೇಗ ಬೇಕು . Full review by morning

Rs 236 well spent. Thank you

: #Avatarapurusha PREMIERE

#Interval update : If Suni was in RCB, we would have walked into playoffs - that's how he has delivered it in first half! Waiting to see if he bags the CUP in second half...

#NamCinema

cineloka.co.in: #AvataraPurusha An Entertaining Movie with good blend of Comedy Elements and Black Magic Concept.

.@realSharaan is full of Energy through out. Srinagara Kitty,Bhavya and Sai Kumar performances are too good.

BGM & DOP Worth a Dekko.

3.5/5

Rajni Prasanna Rahul Kashyap: Just now finished Watching #Sharan's #AvataraPurusha in DRC Cinemas, I kind of liked it, first of all it's a new concept, songs are good and overall a good execution, but the story didn't end here

Waiting for Part 2, Please release it soon, don't make us wait for YEARS