https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/779462/avatar-2-james-cameroons-movie-needs-this-whopping-amount-break-even-post-pandemic-scenario.jpg IBTimes IN

Despite a strong buzz around Avatar: The Way Of Water, many shows have been cancelled due to zero audience or low ticket sales. Though the film, that releases today, has generated quite a momentum even before its release; shows at odd hours have had to be cancelled in Mumbai and neighbouring cities.

YouTube

The midnight shows and early morning shows find few to no takers and thus had to be cancelled. Earlier films like Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiwadi also screened midnight and early morning shows.

Shows cancelled

"In an unprecedented move, Disney asked multiplexes in Mumbai and neighbouring cities to play Avatar: The Way Of Water at midnight and even early morning at 3:00 am, 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 am that too from the day of release. Midnight screenings are not uncommon nowadays. Films like Sooryavanshi (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Brahmastra (2022) and more recently, Drishyam 2 (2022) also had shows at odd hours," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The report further stated, "However, these midnight and early morning shows for these films were played from the second day when the word of mouth came in, resulting in heavy demand. In the case of Avatar: The Way Of Water, there was a lot of confidence that the film will generate tremendous buzz and that the midnight shows all over will record a fine occupancy from the day of release."