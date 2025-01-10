Imran Khan grabbed a lot of media attention last year, and his fans were speculating about his comeback to the movies, preferably a romantic comedy. Not only that, but Khan was also featured on several magazine covers, and he even upped his Instagram game, both of which were really appreciated by his ardent followers. However, there was one more thing that netizens were reminded of: Imran's divorce from his long-time partner Avantika. The popular mixologist opened up about her divorce on Instagram recently.

Avantika and Imran divorced in 2019 after being married for 8 years. They also share a daughter. Avantika took to her Instagram to talk about a rough patch in her life. In the Instagram caption, she spoke about 'risking your heart', 'forgiving' others, and more. She wrote about meeting two of her friends after a while and how the last time they had met in 2019, Avantika was broken and was going through a lot in her personal life. The mixologist shared that now after all this time her friends got to see her for who she is.

In the caption, Avantika wrote, "I met 2 friends after a loooonnnggg time (4-5yrs) this week. The last time they saw me in the flesh was 2019, the year I broke and unraveled... And then they saw me now. And they both had the same things to say... That they finally see me be authentic, the real me. And the joy they see that brings to my eyes, a glow to my face:...and I knew they were telling me the truth. But the best thing they said to me was that I was "living"......"

She further went on to add, "It got me thinking on how I got here and I know it's because somehow shockingly I always chose hope. In the darkest, bleakest moments (and there were a few) to be able to remind myself that if all I do is work on putting out the love that is within me then the universe will generously reflect that back to me. What is within is without."

The picture Avantika shared was a quote card from Brianca Sparacino who is an author. In the quote card, it is mentioned to "hold on to your hope." The quote card clearly speaks about taking that leap of faith and doing whatever it is that your heart desires since our days are numbered in this world.

Imran and Avantika had started dating when they were only 19 and had married in January 2011 with their family and close friends in attendance. The wedding had taken place at Imran's uncle Amir Khan's house in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their only child Imara in 2014 and called off their marriage in 2019.