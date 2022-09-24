Authorities swung into action again after the unfortunate and tragic deaths of three female students of Jammu University including two talented national-level players near Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Nashri to Banihal stretch on this strategically important highway has virtually turned into a death trap, Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy made a firsthand appraisal of the relevant factors governing traffic movement in the critical 66-km Nashri to Banihal stretch in Ramban district.

The tragic deaths of three young students have shocked the civil society as well as the administration so authorities have decided to take some effective steps to avoid the reoccurrence of such tragedies on the highway.

Personally assessing the shooting stone zone between Cafeteria Morh and Mehar, near Ramban town, the Transport Secretary, who has taken over the charge recently, also inspected the stretch along Nashri, Dhalwas, Peerah, and Chanderkote on which NHAI is currently working to make NH-44 four-laned.

The Transport Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) carries out all urgent repairs on critical stretches to safeguard the lives of the passengers. He also called for effective synergy between civil, police, and traffic police to regulate smooth vehicular movement.

Three female students lost their lives on the highway on Monday

As reported earlier three female students of Jammu University including two promising national-level promising players lost their lives in an accident on the highway on Monday evening.

As per police, a Container bearing registration number PB08Y-2168 on its way to Srinagar hit a Jammu-bound Baleno car bearing registration number JK02CC-8113 near Dalwas area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, resulting in the spot death of two female students of Jammu University and while one succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Tsetan Dolma, daughter of Tashi Andus, and Rigzen Lamo, daughter of Morup Dorjay, both residents of Ladakh, and Harman Anand, daughter of Harpinder Anand of Channi Himmat District Jammu.

Earlier Chief Secretary chaired a high-level meeting

On Wednesday Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a high-level meeting to streamline traffic flow on the highway and the urgent need for repairs to make critical stretches capable of supporting double carriageway, to reduce travel time.

It is notable that pursuant to the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, NHAI shall take a 4-hour halt of traffic between 3.00 am and 7.00 am from tomorrow for the next five days to remove accumulated debris to restore double carriageway at critical spots between Nashri and Banihal, including Cafeteria Morh and Mehar and Rampardi towards Ramsoo-Banihal section.