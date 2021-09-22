A song by the American indie rock band The Unlikely Candidates says, "The best things in life aren't free." However, if you ask this mum from Clare, Australia, she will tell you that something free can also help you get the best things in life. The woman won a jackpot of $72,300 (A$100,000) on a free lottery ticket recently.

The unidentified resident of South Australia not only won the jackpot but also a consolation prize of $726 (A$1,000). This left her with total winnings of $73,026 (A$101,000) on the lottery draw on 20 September 2021. The highlight of the victory, however, was that she won the jackpot on a free bonus ticket that she received after purchasing one for her mother.

"Oh my god! I just received an email about my win and I didn't know if it was real. I'm shocked. I won on a free bonus ticket as well!" the woman told The Lott, according to a statement.

Free Ticket to Jackpot

The ecstatic winner had no intentions of buying a ticket for herself. However, as a part of a weekly tradition that she shared with her mother, she decided to purchase one for her. Therefore, she stopped at a local pharmacy, Clare Pharmacy, to pick up a ticket. Little did she imagine that not only will a free ticket be awarded to her but it would also win big!

"Every Friday, my mum and I purchase an entry in Lucky Lotteries. As usual, I purchased an entry for my mum last week. However, I wasn't contemplating purchasing an entry for myself. When I scanned my last entry at the outlet, they gave me a bonus ticket that I'd won," the woman revealed.

She also said that she was dumbstruck when she received a call from an official at The Lott who informed her that she had won the A$100,000 Lucky Lotteries. The woman declared that the winnings had 'made her life.'

For Family

Expressing her excitement over wanting to share the news with her daughter, she averred, "I can't wait to tell my daughter. She is at work and won't be home until later today. She might not believe me! It's going to be a while until I can process this."

Despite winning such a massive sum, the woman chose to utilize it judiciously. When asked about how she intended to enjoy her winning, she stated that she would use it to help her family. "I'd like to help my parents, as well as my daughter and I. It's been a challenging time for all of us, and this will help significantly," the woman from Clare said.