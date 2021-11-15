Aaron Finch-led Australian team beat New Zealand to lift the T20 World Cup trophy. And the celebrations have been nothing less than crazy and wild. Australia beat NZ by eight wickets and became the world champion for the sixth time. Pictures from the Aussie dressing room have taken over the internet and you can't not guess why. Let's take a look.

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis were seen pouring their drink from a shoe and loud music could be heard in the background. The pictures and videos show the players cheering and dancing like there's no tomorrow. ICC too took to social media asking everyone how was their Monday going. Kane Williamson had a hard time addressing the press conference as the Aussies could be heard party across the wall.

Im unreachable the next few days… cheers ?? — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 14, 2021

David Warner's clinching win

David Warner scored half century and shared an important partnership of 92 runs with Mitchell Marsh which led Australia to lift the T20 WC trophy. Warner was also labelled with "Player of the Tournament" trophy. He also bagged three half centuries throughout the tournament and emerged as the second highest scorer in the tournament. He made 289 runs in 7 innings at a strike-rate of 146.70.

Following this, Warner is expected to grab the hot seat in the upcoming IPL mega auction in 2022. After making Sunrisers Hyderabad win the IPL title in 2016 and winning several orange caps, Warner had a tough time in the team in 2021. The franchise had then sacked Warner as the Captain and made Kane Williamson their captain.

Warner in RCB

Now, with a performance that has got everyone talking, all the teams are expected to bid big for the player. "I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up at RCB because that kind of wicket will suit him at Bangalore and they need a leader. The RCB might get him in because of his captaincy record as Kohli has relinquished his post," Brad Hogg said.