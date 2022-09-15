Royal affairs, secret letters and a love child; the British royal family has time and again battled scandals from both ends of the spectrum. Less than a week after the Queen's demise, Simon Dorante-Day has once again resurfaced in news, claiming to be the secret love child of Charles and Camilla.

Dorate-Day reportedly wrote to the Queen earlier this year demanding a paternity test. He claims to be a love child of the couple from the days before they were married.

Dorante-Day, says that the letter he had written to Queen Elizabeth II asking the Queen to encourage her son Charles to get his DNA test, had received no response.

In one of the recent interviews to 7NEWS, the alleged illegitimate royal says he is ready to do what it takes and is considering legal options against the Royal Family. He also said he is willing to take his alleged father Charles to court and demand a DNA test.

The 56-year-old is Australia-based engineer and claims to be inundated with messages following the loss of his alleged grandmother. "Since finding out about the loss of my grandmother aka Lilibet, I've been inundated with messages of condolence for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts and concern." He also admitted to losing another opportunity to resolve his personal issue pleasantly, the right way.

He says that his claim of being a royal is after decades of research on whether the royal family is above law or not. "There has been a discussion in there between a judge and myself and his barrister about the legal standing of Charles, and whether the monarch is protected by the law or is above the law, to which they said 'No.'" He added, "Secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So that argument's already been settled."

But who is Simon Dorante-Day?

The 56-year-old is currently based in Queensland and was reportedly adopted when he was eight-months-old. He has spent more than a decade campaigning to prove that he is blue blood and the rightful heir to the British throne. The facial comparisons between the younger version of Day and the Queen has sparked strong controversies on social media in the past.

In one of the interviews in the past, Dorante said that he began speculating about his biological parents soon after the birth of his first son. His adoptive grandparents had worked for the royal household at the time of his birth and it was his adoptive grandmother who told him that he was the son of King Charles and Camilla.

Charles and Camilla, are widely believed to have met for the first time at a Polo match at Windsor Castle in 1970, a trivia disputed by their official biographer Gyles Brandreth who says they met at a mutual friend's house in 1971. Neither King Charless III nor Camilla have ever commented or issued a statement on the matter.