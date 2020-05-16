In a gruesome incident, 23 migrant workers were killed and 20 seriously injured in a collision between the mini-truck and a trolley in Auraiya district, early on Saturday morning, May 16.

At around 3:30 am when the migrant workers were on their way to their native places in different states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the incident took place on the national highway at Mihauli under Kotwali police circle when the trolley rammed into a stationary mini-truck.

The trolley, sources said, was carrying 81 migrant workers who were on their way from Faridabad to Gorakhpur. Senior officials have reached the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

District magistrate Abhishek Singh said that 15 persons who have been critically injured are being shifted to the PGI in Sefai in Etawah. Rescue operations are continuing at the time of writing this report.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief, he tweeted, "The death of migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya district is unfortunate and sad, my condolences to the bereaved families of the dead. Instructions have also been given to provide all possible relief to the victims, to provide proper treatment to the injured and to promptly investigate the accident."

Other accidents

In wake of rising incidents related to migrant labourers travelling back to their native states during the lockdown, twin road accidents have occurred. In one accident, six migrant workers were mowed down by a state transport bus while they were walking towards Muzaffarnagar late on Wednesday night, May 13. The migrants were travelling from Punjab in the lockdown.

In another, eight migrant labourers dead and around 50 others have been injured in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Cantt PS area last night. All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra.