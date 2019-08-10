Whole social media is buzzing about the young businessman and entrepreneur "Atul Kishan Sharma" these days. He is a young and dynamic 21-year-old businessman from Delhi who has been making news from quite some time. His company "Kishan Events" which he founded a few years back in 2015 is currently one of the leading artist and event organizing company of the country.

The company Kishan Events has launched new talented artists like Akki Kalyan, Sumit Goswami, Shiva Pandit, and YC Gujjar. Atul Kishan's has been around just for a few years but has established itself as one of the most reputed companies in the business. Many of the mainstream Punjabi artist like Parmish Verma and Karan Shembi has also worked with his company. Other than the mainstream entertainment industry, Atul Kishan Sharma has worked a lot on digital media too. He has worked with popular YouTubers like Half Engineer, Jatin Sharma, and Pradeep Khera.

Atul Kishan Sharma is not only a successful businessman, but he is also an entrepreneur and heads Rashi Cables which is well known brand of cable manufacturing Industry . He is so popular on the internet and in the entertainment industry because of his hard work and work profile. Atul is super active on social media an has more than 60k followers on his Instagram account. The social media audience loves his content and updates.

Despite his young age Atul Kishan Sharma has broken all the barriers and stereotype and attained success. His hard work and passion towards his work are unmatchable. He has to promote young talent and give the artists an opportunity and a platform to shine and make their dreams come true. Atul has worked very hard to be where he is at today. His family and especially his brother Pulkit Sharma has always supported him and believed in him. Along with the love and support of family Atul has finally proved the world every dream is possible, and every goal is reachable if we work hard for it.

