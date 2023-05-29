Zaira Wasim has never been the one to mince her words. From her decision to bid adieu to the industry to speaking on the issues of hijab and niqab, the former actress is known for her unfiltered statements. So, when an internet user reacted to a video of a woman eating from under her niqab, Zaira lashed out.

Zaira's tweet

The young actress expressed her support and revealed that she also ate like this when she attended a wedding recently. "Is this a choice of a human being?" the internet user had questioned. Reacting to it, Wasim wrote, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn't. We don't do it for you. Deal with it."

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t.



We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

The Secret Superstar actress garnered a lot of support from people on social media. However, there were many who even objected to her thoughts.

Zaira had made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal and won hearts. The Sky Is Pink actress had lifted many awards that year and even touted as the next big thing. However, she surprised everyone by announcing her retirement from the industry. Many celebrities on social media had reacted strongly to her announcement. While many stood in support of her, many had urged her to rethink.