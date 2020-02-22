It was recently reported that Sara Ali Khan has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Anand L Rai's next film, Atrangi Re. While she will be seen romancing both the stars and will play a double role, not everyone is rooting for the film.

Sona Mohapatra recently reacted to the film on social media. She called the film and its makers out for casting an actress as young as Sara Ali Khan beside actors like Akshay Kumar who are much older than her.

Sona Mohapatra picks beef with Atrangi Re cast

Sona Mohapatra has been known for her fiery tweets and comments on social media. She has been vocal on most matters and this time was nod different. The singer aired her opinion on her Twitter feed.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan acting beside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, she said, "Can a 52-year-old Madhuri Dixit get cast in a romance opposite a 24-year-old young boy any time soon, #India?" She also called out the hypocrisy when people commented on Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas' age difference.

Can a 52 year old Madhuri Dixit get cast in a romance opposite a 24 year old young boy any time soon, #India ?I’m okay with this ??but would love a world that would play fair. Remember the idiotic jokes & trolling poor Priyanka Chopra was subjected to when she married Nick Jonas https://t.co/Y0VYkn0KGc — SONAdevi (@sonamohapatra) February 20, 2020

The issue of age and Atrangi Re

Bollywood and Indian cinema has never truly addressed the issue of older actors acting alongside young actresses. It is in recent times that many have cried foul, especially since older actresses are not cast beside younger actors.

Users reacted to the singer's opinion with their own:

Why not? Time has changed. Tabu cast in a romance opposite Ishan khattar in some web series.people now a days will accept for sure.Aishwarya cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor .they have 8-10 yrs age Gap. — S . MOHAPATRA (@SPMOHAPATRA5) February 20, 2020

Another user said this was an on-screen pair:

Ye on-screen pair hai..koi real life me couple Nahi bne Hain ?

Jada taklif ho rhi hai to movie mt dhekne jana...250-300rs kam ho jyega Lifetime collection..isse jada kuch nahi

Vaise DDPD ke time kahan the? Ya ajay Devgn ke naam pe bhav nhi milta?

??? #atrangire pic.twitter.com/FzR4J2JDBM — Vikipedia (@VICKed__007) February 22, 2020

Some said it was the demand of the film:

Anand L Rai has said that story demands such type of casting so stop blaming. — Awanish Mishra (@Awanish89468198) February 21, 2020

Atrangi Re will release on Valentine's 2021, and we'll have to see what the director has planned.